Double whammy: preparing for severe summer storm season during pandemic

While the U.S. continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak, severe storms like hurricanes and tornadoes will prove to be a challenge on several fronts, including a threat to an outdated electrical grid on the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts. That could possibly cause power outages and create additional problems during this time of social distancing.

A storm is brewing on the Colorado and Nebraska boarders, bringing heavy rain, constant lightning and large hail. (credit: Emily Pike)

Along with power outages, major storms could severely strain the ability of emergency officials to evacuate coastal areas, deliver food supplies and provide medical equipment. Evacuations in large groups can also be a problem now that most states have stay-at-home orders during this pandemic, along with pleas to practice social distancing.

Experts say one solution to the dilemma of storms during this crisis would be for individuals to help each other; neighbor helping neighbor, nonprofits, state and local governments all coming together when severe weather hits at same time as we are dealing with coronavirus.

Aaron Jagdfeld, Chairman and CEO of Generac out of Waukesha, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 via satellite to talk about being ready for severe storms, especially during this time of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it’s going to be incredibly stressful for people. We’re used to dealing with severe weather. We’ve had a lot of that over the last 20 years, but the idea of having that kind of situation and the power outages that result from it, with the backdrop of coronavirus, it’s just that much more stressful to go into the summer storm season,” he said.

He said one of the things that’s most concerning is the ability to communicate through technology that goes away during a power outage, at a time most of us are working, learning, entertaining and shopping from home.

“You got to have a plan in place to know what happens in your home when the power goes out,” he said.

But that all changes during this pandemic.

“I think whatever plan you’ve had before, you really need to reassess that, and you need to take a hard look at what you’re going to do to prepare for the storm season this year.”

Important Emergency Kit Tips:

- Stock up on nonperishable food

- Battery-powered weather radio

- Flashlight & extra batteries

- First-aid kit

- Cell phone & portable charger

- Important papers such as property deed

- Back-up power source such as a portable generator

Develop an Evacuation Plan:

- How will you receive emergency alerts and warnings?

- Will you evacuate to a shelter… If so, where?

- What evacuation route do you plan to take?

