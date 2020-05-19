Door County now open, guidelines in effect

Door County public health officials have issued new guidelines and recommendations that replace the May 14, 2020 order, and allow the county to safely re-open.

The new guidelines and recommendations are effective immediately.

Officials say the guidelines will require all people within Door County to be responsible, and to work together, and also support best practices, since the pandemic is still ongoing.

In addition, officials want to remind everyone that 30% of Door County's population is made of those who are 65 or older, with that age group being particularly vulnerable to the symptoms of COVID-19.

Susan Powers, the Door County Public Health Officer, says compliance with the guidelines and recommendations are encouraged, but voluntary, and anyone who doesn't comply with them may cause health and safety issues to the county's residents and visitors.

Door County was one of the last counties in the WBAY viewing area to still have restrictions in place.