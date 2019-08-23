'Don't drink the water from the well;' Oneida County warns of PFAS contamination

On Friday, Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order directing the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to address the high levels of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFAS) found in Wisconsin’s Water.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that don't break down in the environment or in humans. If a person was to drink a liquid that contains the chemical they can become very ill. This has been a growing concern for several counties in the state over the last few years.

In the past month, Oneida County tested positive for a contaminated area near a public drinking well.

“PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been around since the 1950s,” said Linda Conlon who works for the Oneida County Public Health Department. “At this point in time, we do not have a fix for the problem, so we have posted signs at the well telling people to not drink the water because of the contamination.”

For decades, PFAS chemicals have been used in food packaging, non-stick cookware, cleaning products, and firefighting foams. However, due to accidental spills, they're now found in some water sources like the well off River Road near Rhinelander.

“We have approximately 20 sites around the state that there are active groundwater investigations that are related to these types of materials,” explained Jim Zellmer who oversees the water program under the DNR.

The DNR is currently investigating who might be responsible for this chemical spill and the cleanup could take several years.