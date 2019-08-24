News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘Don’t drink the water from the well;’ Oneida County warns of PFAS contamination

(WSAW)
By Jerel Ballard
Published: Aug. 23, 2019 at 7:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Friday, Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order directing the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to address the high levels of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFAS) found in Wisconsin’s Water.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that don't break down in the environment or in humans. If a person was to drink a liquid that contains the chemical they can become very ill. This has been a growing concern for several counties in the state over the last few years.

In the past month, Oneida County tested positive for a contaminated area near a public drinking well.

“PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been around since the 1950s,” said Linda Conlon who works for the Oneida County Public Health Department. “At this point in time, we do not have a fix for the problem, so we have posted signs at the well telling people to not drink the water because of the contamination.”

For decades, PFAS chemicals have been used in food packaging, non-stick cookware, cleaning products, and firefighting foams. However, due to accidental spills, they're now found in some water sources like the well off River Road near Rhinelander.

“We have approximately 20 sites around the state that there are active groundwater investigations that are related to these types of materials,” explained Jim Zellmer who oversees the water program under the DNR.

The DNR is currently investigating who might be responsible for this chemical spill and the cleanup could take several years.

Most Read

A strong storm system will enter the region
First Alert Weather Day: Round two or snow/wintry mix arrives on Tuesday
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
London Fashion Week
Nekoosa high school mascot appears on shirt during London fashion week
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday

Latest News

Soaps made by Katrina Johnson for Worthy Soap Co., based in Stevens Point, Wis.
New Stevens Point business starting to ‘sink’ up with owner’s goals
Wausau School District will install water filtration systems over PFAS concerns
Wausau Water Works still working on interim solution to PFAS contamination
Feb. 11 is "2-1-1 Day", bringing attention to the community resource line
United Way 2-1-1 line can help answer questions about PFAS, other resources
Rhinelander shut down two of their wells in 2019 due to PFAS. Wausau and Rib Mountain are...
Rhinelander shares their experience with PFAS contamination