'Don't Punish Pain' rally held at capitol

The Opioid crisis is a complex issue for many reasons.

Some people think over-regulating medication is actually a bad thing.

The advocacy group, “Don’t Punish Pain” held a rally on Wednesday asking lawmakers to consider the unintended consequences of regulating pain medication including discrimination and stigma or losing access to medication.

Dawn Weinberger, state organizer of the advocacy group, said, “We are being labeled. We’re being put together with those who have an addiction issue. We are not those people. The vast majority of us take our medication as prescribed.”

The organizer, Weinberger, said “Don’t Punish Pain” supports finding solutions for those addicted, but they want lawmakers to consider pain patients when making resolutions.

