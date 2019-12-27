Donations from JX Trucking, Wausau Lions push Share Your Holidays closer to goal

One of our biggest Share Your Holidays supporters is back again this year. JX Trucking made a $500 donation Friday. They also provide that big truck and the signs on the side of that truck that sit in front of the station to remind you of the effort.

The Wausau Lions Club also chipped in $500 for the effort.

The employees of the Marathon County Health Department came up with a great way to donate. They broke up into teams and had a competition over who could raise the most food and money. A competition with a twist.

"The competition was to bring in the greatest number of pounds of food for the food drive. Then there was a twist where if you put in a dollar or whatever amount of money you could take away poundage from one of the other teams," says Dale Grosskurth the director of environmental health and safety.

That friendly competition lead to donation of nearly $300 and 500 pounds of food.

Thanks to JX, the Lions Club, health department and everyone who gave to Share Your Holidays so far this year.

With three days left we're at $95,196 or about $4800 short of our $100K goal.

If you'd like to help out, bring food or money to the station on Grand Ave. in Wausau.... Take money to any Incredible Bank branch... Or donate online at www.shareyourholidays.org.

All of it goes to the Salvation Army, Neighbors' Place and Peyton's Promise.

Thank you for sharing your holidays!