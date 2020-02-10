Donations for boy with cancer to be given to family of child killed in Plainfield crash

Donations collected by Tri-County schools for 9-year-old Miguel Duran will be given to the family of the 6-year-old girl hit and killed by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus Monday morning.

Miguel has stage 4 Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that forms in soft tissue. The cancer is aggressive, leaving him with not much time.

Arlene Bialk, Miguel’s mother, told NewsChannel 7 last month her son is a fighter and he has the heart of a champion.

On the Facebook page dedicated to updating the public on Miguel’s health, a post states:

I'm sure many have heard of the tragic passing of a 6 year old from tri county schools. We were supposed to meet today for a donation they collected for Miguel, and while we are EXTREMELY grateful, we do not feel right taking the money. We asked that the money be re-donated to the little girl's family. Her sibling was also injured, and in the hospital. Please pray for the family as their heartache will be ours one day.

WBAY-TV reports the school bus stopped along State Highway 73 with its lights flashing when a car tried to pass the bus on the right-hand side, striking and killing the child. A sibling was also injured.

