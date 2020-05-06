Donations being collected to support the families of those who lose their lives on the frontlines

In tough times, true heroes are revealed. Today these heroes are not only courageous and selfless frontline healthcare workers and volunteers, but also their families who are living with the anxiety and fear of what may happen to their loved ones in the days ahead.

MGN Photo

The ‘Brave of Heart Fund’ was recently created by New York Life and Cigna to honor these heroes by supporting these individuals and their families through the COVID-19 crisis.

On Wednesday, Chairman and CEO of New York Life Ted Mathas joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the critical financial support the fund will provide for these families.

“These individuals knowingly put themselves in harm’s way in order to help us.”

The fund will provide financial and emotional support to the families of healthcare workers and volunteers nationwide – including doctors, nurses, technicians, orderlies, cafeteria workers, custodians and others – who lose their lives to COVID-19.

“The fund is there for those who lose their lives as a result of this, and then their families can apply for grants to take care of some of the needs that they will have,” Mathas explained.

Those who can get grants include spouses, domestic partners, children and parents.

New York Life and Cigna both seeded $25 million to start the fund. Individual contributions will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25 million.

“We hope to raise in excess of $100 million.”

For more information visit: www.braveofheartfund.com