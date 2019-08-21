Donation could position Wausau to host pickleball tournaments

The Marathon County Board is expected to accept a donation to construct six additional pickleball courts at Marathon Park. Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis.

Wausau Area Pickleball, Inc. is donating the money, and American Asphalt is donating labor and materials for the construction. The pickleball courts will replace two tennis courts. The parks department would handle maintenance, which primarily includes removing the nets in the off season.

County records state the current tennis courts are in such poor condition they are not usable.

Once the six pickleball courts are added, Marathon Park would be an option for hosting pickleball tournaments.

Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Jamie Polley said the hope is to get the courts constructed this year to have them open next spring.

