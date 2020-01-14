Donating blood or platelets could be your ticket to the Super Bowl

Donating blood or platelets to the American Red Cross this week could be your ticket to the Super Bowl in Miami.

Right now, the American Red Cross says it is in critical need of both blood and platelet donations across the country.

“What we are referring to is we have less than a three day supply of O-Negative and O-Positive,” said Debbie Mylener, donor recruitment representative with the American Red Cross in Green Bay. “O- Negative is the universal blood type and that is what the trauma team will reach for when your blood type is not determined.”

Mylener said the lack of blood drives between Christmas and New Year’s, along with seasonal illnesses, has decreased the number of people donating blood this holiday season across the nation.

To help tackle the blood shortage, Mylener said the American Red Cross has teamed up with the NFL.

“If you come in to donate now until January 19 (Sunday), there will be one lucky winner to win two tickets to the Super Bowl,” said Mylener.

All you have to do is sign-up, donate and you will automatically be entered to win the pair of tickets, which also includes airfare, a three-night stay at a hotel and a $500 gift card for other expenses.

Hobart resident, Mike Linsmeyer, donates platelets every two weeks in Green Bay and is a die-hard Packers fan. While he says the Super Bowl trip is a nice incentive, it’s not why he donates.

“I am hoping that someday if I need help, someone will help me,” said Linsmeyer.

But he said it’s nice to know his name is already in the drawing.

“It would certainly be nice to win, I would love to go to the Super Bowl,” said Linsmeyer. “It would be nice to see them win the Super Bowl again. Aaron Rodgers deserves another Super Bowl.”

Donors are asked to make an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.