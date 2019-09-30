Domestic violence responsible for 37 homicides in Wis. in 2018

Thirty-seven people in Wisconsin were killed in 2018 due to domestic violence. Five of them were from the central region of the state. Monday, people in Portage, Milwaukee, and Dane counties honored their memories with action. Stevens Point's mayor proclaimed October domestic abuse awareness month.

People in Stevens Point walk to end domestic violence as the mayor declares October domestic violence awareness month.

The numbers come from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, and organization that has tracked domestic violence homicides since 2000.

Gale Zalewski, chair of the Portage County Creative Community Response Committee said this is the first year since the organization began tracking the homicides, that they have seen an increase in deaths in rural areas.

Monday, law enforcement, social workers, prosecutors, nurses, and advocates silently walked around the Portage County Courthouse holding the names of the victims from 2018.

The names come from all over Wisconsin, including Christopher Race, 39, from Wisconsin Rapids, Cierra Hardrath, 21, and Duane Lopez Jr., 25, from Abbotsford, Lyle Leith, 77 from Wausau, and Donald Brewer, 45, from Almond.

"We've had homicides occur where the homicide victim was the new boyfriend of someone who left a relationship," Zalewski said. "That was actually the case in Portage County."

She emphasized that it is difficult for someone who's in a relationship with domestic violence to leave. She also said domestic violence does not know any particular gender, race, age, socioeconomic status, or region; it happens everywhere.

To learn more about domestic violence and resources to help, click here.