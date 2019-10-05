Domestic Violence Awareness month kicks off with block party

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Women's Community in Wausau wants kids to know if they need help, it's available.

To kick off a month of activities, they held their 16th annual block party Saturday complete with food, face painting and an awards ceremony.

The center is there for people of all ages who experience emotional, financial or physical abuse. But Saturday, police and firefighters were present to show kids that law enforcement is there to protect them.

“Sometimes in homes where there's abuse going on, people are told and they tell their children that if you call the police, bad things are going to happen and someone's going to go to jail, and that's really scary for kids. And we want them to know that law enforcement is here to help keep them safe, and help keep everybody in their house safe,” said Executive Director Jane Graham Jennings.

She says the best way to help a victim is to ask what they need instead of asking why they aren't leaving the situation.

The Women's Community will host a dog walk event Sunday at 1 pm at Marathon Park to raise awareness about the effects of domestic violence on pets.