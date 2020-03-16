Dollar General wants to dedicate first hour of each day to senior customers

Dollar General want to make sure its senior customers have a chance to stock up on the supplies they need and avoid the crowds that make it harder to shop and could expose them to the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, the company is “strongly encouraging” that the first hour of each day be dedicated to giving senior customers have a chance to get what they need first.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” Dollar General’s CEO Todd Vasos said.

They are encouraging other customers to plan their trips to the discount store around this time. A company spokesperson told NBC 15 that no customers will be turned away during that time, however they are asking those younger shoppers “to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.”

CLOSING EARLY

All Dollar General locations will also start closing an hour earlier. The company says employees will use this extra time to clean and re-stock shelves. It is also meant to benefit those workers health and well-being.

Stores will still open at the same time. A list of store hours for each location is available here.