Diwali celebration held in Rothschild

The Indian Society of Central Wisconsin hosted their 2019 Diwali party at the Rothschild Pavilion Saturday night.

Performers dance at the 2019 Diwali celebration in Rothschild. 11/16/19 (WSAW photo)

The celebration featured music, dancing and performances, food and good times as those in attendance celebrated the Hindu festival of lights. Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil, light over darkness.

"It's a little bit like Christmas for Hindus," said event organizer Swati Biswas. "We celebrate with good food, dressing in nice clothes, parties, family time and festivals like this one."

Along with the food, dancing and good times, Hindus pray to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth for good fortune in the coming year.