Dive teams search for missing child in Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells

Multiple departments are searching for a missing child in the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Brent York with the Adams County Sheriff's Department says they received a report from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department that a child had disappeared in the river near the 4100 block of River Road around 5:59 p.m.

As of about 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews have postponed the search for the missing child. Authorities say they will resume the search Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they are not releasing the age or identify of the missing child. The child is from the Wisconsin Dells area, Adams County officials say.

The Sauk County Dive Team and the Wisconsin Dells Police Department assisted in the search.

