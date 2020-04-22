Districts evolving plans for future of school year and summer

Schools across the country are having conversations about what summer and next school year will look like for students. With health information and government recommendations changing rapidly, districts are constantly having to update plans for the future.

With the extended safer at home order, students will not be physically returning to school buildings for the remainder of the school year, but learning also has not been the same as if students were in class. It is factors like these that districts and the Department of Public Instruction are considering when making plans.

"When we think about what does summer school look like, what does fall look like, a lot of it depends upon what the health of our communities looks like," Tamara Mouw, DPI director of teaching and learning said.

"Everything is going to look different once we go back and again, everyone will be in the same boat," Angie Lloyd, director of pupil services for Wausau School District said. "So, it's going to be trying to figure things out as they come, but right now we're focusing on, how do we accurately reflect grades, especially for high school students who are working on grade point averages to get into college?"

Mouw said a best practice for schools that is already in place is assessing students at the beginning of each school year. She urged that procedure will be even more important for the next school year as students get back in the physical classrooms.

"So, being able to determine where are students' strengths, students' gaps and then thinking about those, when we go to teach them, thinking about still using our grade-level standards with students and then teachers know what those gaps are, being able to fill that skill at that time of the normal sequence of learning," she explained.

However, schools are not likely to open just as they were before the closures.

"In the Badger Bounce Back, there were some things that were in that piece too from the governor about perhaps people over the age of 60 and people with compromised immune systems not being able to be in the workplace and so that impacts our teachers, it impacts our students as well," Mouw stated.

DPI and districts are also talking about whether some students and teachers will need to stay at home and continue online learning, if schedules will need to be staggered to reduce class sizes, or if classes will have to be more physically spread out than they were before. Mouw said contingency plans for if schools should have an outbreak of COVID-19 as classes return should also be talked about.

"Right now, we're making sure we have all of our online opportunities lined up and ready to go for students and we'll prep that first," Jon Vollendorf, Stevens Point Area Senior High Principal said about summer school. "As far as next fall goes, right now we're moving forward with all of our typical registration dates and back to school dates as planned, so if that changes in July or early August, we'll have to adapt like we're doing now."

"We are in preliminary discussions about what this summer might look like and how that might be a launchpad into next school year," Dr. Jeff Lindell, director of student services for D.C. Everest Area School district explained. "That's part of what we're talking about, pretty early, but we are talking about it."

"The other piece we're talking about is trying to give kids closure and just tending to that social/emotional wellness piece," he continued. "We have kids that walked out of their classrooms in March and potentially won't go back to that classroom. And that's hard. That's hard for adults. We certainly have some of our own teachers who are retiring this year and this isn't how they envisioned the last several months of their career either."

Districts and schools are updating their plans regularly and sharing them with students and parents directly and on their websites.