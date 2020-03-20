District attorney: Officers, deputies cleared in January shooting on Wausau west side

Six officers and deputies from the Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff's Office will not face charges after an officer-involved shooting that left one dead on Wausau's west side on January 16.

District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon said the actions of the officers and deputies involved were justified.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Wetzsteon provided additional details of the shooting that resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jack Bolinger, and the resulting investigation.

Full body cam video of the incident was showed at the press conference, showing officers crying "shots fired, shots fired!" as they approached the situation.

It began when the suspect tried to enter a car with a person inside, who called police. When officers responded and found the suspect, Wetzsteon said the suspect was pointing a gun at the responding officer. Officer Stroik called for backup, shouting "gun", and retreated behind a brick wall before Bolinger started firing. Officers returned fire, and Bolinger continued firing on police and a vehicle, before being wounded and dropping on the ground.

At this point in the video, you can hear an officer screaming "Drop the gun!" repeatedly, after seeing the gun still pointed up. The standoff continues after the first hail of bullets, with them screaming at the suspect to drop the gun while holding gunfire. An officer is heard monitoring the position of the slide on the suspect's gun during the standoff period.

"He almost got me," an officer says to another officer. "Drop the gun so we can get you some help. You have to drop the gun so we can get you some help," officers are heard shouting. They repeated this several times as the standoff continued, pleading with him to drop the gun so they could bring help.

"Let's not end it like this. Put the gun down so we can help you...c'mon, man" one officer pleads.

When officers saw Bolinger's gun slide was back in a non-firing position but did not give up the gun, officers yelled to fire non-lethally. The suspect continued moving, after which an officer heard the slide moved into an active position in a ready to fire position, which he alerted other officers to, resulting in additional fire.

Following the final moments of the encounter, officers approached him with shields up. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Wetzsteon said the medical examiner said Bolinger's cause of death was by gunfire, with a total of 13 bullet wounds.

"Law enforcement officers are not required to attempt all other means of force before resorting to deadly force, and Mr. Bolinger's actions made any other means of force unreasonable."

Based on toxicology reports where methamphetamine and THC were found in his system, Wetzsteon said there was little doubt that the drugs were "significant contributing factors" to Bolinger's actions and death.

"Deputy Stroik, Officer Pierschalla, Lieutenant Denovi,Officer Herajs and Officer Price acted in accordance with their sworn duties and training as law enforcement officers," Wetzsteon said. "The officers acted with valor and restraint."

Wetzsteon said Bolinger had asked his father for a firearm prior to the incident, which he denied. His mother told detectives that Bolinger had been in a car accident years ago, at which point he was put on prescription pain medication, which began an addiction. His mother told detectives that on January 16, he called and said "something was going on" and that he needed a plane ticket. Later in the day, he asked his parents for money for gas and felt he was being followed. In their phone calls with him that day, both his parents told detectives he "did not sound like himself."

A female resident of the apartment building where the incident occurred witnessed the gunfire when she was returning home, where she raced into the building and screamed to her husband that there was an active shooter.

"If a good guy is shooting out, then a bad guy is shooting in," she told detectives, saying she believed her life was in danger and that she was going to die.

"She believed she was going to be shot in the back--or worse," Wetzsteon said at the press conference, saying she had wanted to thank officers for putting themselves in the line of danger so she could reach her apartment safely.

The involved officers from the WPD include Shawn Pierschalla, Benjamin Price, and Michael Horejs, while involved deputies from MCSO include Lt. Steven Denovi, James Toth, and Brandon Stroik. All involved law enforcement were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

In the days following the shooting as a video circulated widely on local social media showing the final seconds of the encounter, Wausau police chief Ben Bliven asked for the public's trust in reserving judgment until the full details were released.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation led the investigation, assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Marathon County Medical Examiner, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.