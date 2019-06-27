Wausau woman has been missing for 35 years

Authorities are not any closer to find Cindy Jones nearly 35 years after her disappearance. Cindy was last seen by a neighbor on June 29, 1984.

The neighbor described her as bloodied and bruised in a domestic dispute with her husband, Norman Jones. Wausau Police were called to the home for a welfare check.

Norman Jones answered the door and told police Cindy had left out of a back door of the house. Authorities left the residence without checking for Cindy.

According to case files released to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), Norman later told a girlfriend he strangled Cindy to death and buried her body on a job site in a gravel pit in either Medford or Park Falls.

In February of 1985, Norman Jones was arrested and charged with Cindy's murder. However, Norman was released in May after charges were dismissed because police could not locate Cindy's body.

A few days from the 35th year of her disappearance the Wisconsin Missing Person Advocacy Inc. is renewing calls for information and answers for Cindy and the three children she left behind.

"Somebody somewhere knows something. These cases are solvable. There are people out there who could bring answers especially for her children" said Marsh Loritz, president of the Wisconsin Missing Person Advocacy Inc.

To this day, Norman remains the prime suspect in Cindy's disappearance. Norman had fled the state of Wisconsin after being released for Cindy's murder.

Documents show Norman moved to Florida but it wasn't long before authorities believe he killed again. In April of 1990, Norman strangled a girlfriend after it is presumed, she threatened to leave him as Cindy had done in 1984.

Florida police were preparing to arrest him, but Norman took his own life with an overdose of prescription drugs. Marsha Loritz said with Cindy's remains still missing and no new information to go off of, the children have suffered the deaths of their parents without being able to grieve.

"Her family right now... They don't have anything. They don't have answers as to what happened to her. They don't have her remains and they deserve to have her remains. They deserve to know what happened to her-- to know where she is." Loritz said.

If you have information that may help locate Cindy's remains call the Wausau Police Department (715) 261-7800. Without having information, Loritz said the best thing a person can do to help is to share Cindy's story on social media.

Cindy was 29 when she went missing.

