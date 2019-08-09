Disabled lawmaker considering legal action

A Wisconsin state lawmaker is considering legal action after his request to be able to phone into hearings was denied.

Representative Jimmy Anderson, who uses a wheelchair, says that he wants to add his expertise and be a complete legislator for his district, and that being denied his request is offensive to him.

Assembly speaker Robin Vos, who refused the request, did offer Anderson an accommodation with a videographer. According to Vos, the rules state that lawmakers cannot attend committee hearings by phone. Vos also noted that Anderson should know this because he voted on the rules. Vos says that the request was also not filed through human resources for special accommodations and was never contacted by Anderson.

Anderson is hoping to meet Speaker Vos in the coming weeks. If he doesn't, he fears he will have to file a lawsuit. Anderson says he hopes it doesn't come to this, because the tax payers would the ones responsible.