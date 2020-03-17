Diocese of La Crosse cancels all Masses

The Diocese of La Crosse is canceling all public Masses beginning on March 20 in response to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Live and prerecorded Sunday Mass will be available through the diocesan You Tube channel, Facebook, and televised on the following channels:

Marshfield (Public Access), Channel 989, at 10:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Stevens Point (Public Access), Channel 984 at Noon and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wausau, (Cable and Satellite), Channel 12 at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Wausau (Public Access), Channel 980, at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Wisconsin Rapids (Public Access), Channel 985 and Channel 3 at 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 pm. Sunday.

