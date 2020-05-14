Diocese of La Crosse: Churches will gradually open starting May 31

Catholic churches in the Diocese of La Crosse will gradually reopen beginning May 31. This decision comes after consultation with Bishops, clergy, and community leaders.

In a news release, the Diocese said a slow, controlled return is not only necessary, but in the best interest of Catholics.

Catholics are being asked to use extra caution and good judgement in determining if they should attend mass. If they're at all concerned about COVID-19 because of age, health condition or other reasons the dispensation is still in place.