Dining out for Be Amazing

A handful of Wausau-area restaurants donated a portion of their profits Saturday night to Be Amazing, a local non-profit encouraging acts of kindness and community service.

The group gives money to people who want to make a difference, allowing them to complete service projects.

"Tonight is really our current biggest fundraiser of the year, to replenish the Be Amazing fund, so that we can continue to support those local individuals and groups that are performing community service projects," said Cheryl Goetch, the group’s founder and president.

Basil restaurant in Weston donated 15% of its sales. Several restaurants pledged to be sponsors, with the Red Eye Grill donating $1,000.

The money all goes to the Be Amazing Fund through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

“The more people that come out and support us tonight, will help in building that fund a little farther so we can provide even more funding for service projects,” Goetch said.

Participating restaurants were Red Eye Brewing Company, Milwaukee Burger, Sam’s Pizza, Basil, Becca’s, Clean Slate Coffee House, Day’s Bowl-A-Dome, Texas Roadhouse, The Bar, Buffalo Wild Wings, Wausau Mine Co., and Chang Garden.