Dining on the Street to start next week in Downtown Wausau

The Wausau River District formally announced Wednesday its new 2020 summer event series, Dining on the Street.

Seven restaurants will take part giving customers expanded outdoor dining to abide by social distancing requirements while offering a “fun, summer atmosphere" according to a release from the Wausau River District.

People who visit the 300 and 400 blocks on Wednesday nights will also hear live music from local musicians. Each week will feature two different artists.

Tyler Vogt, an owner of Malarkey's Pub & Townies Grill, said in the press release, "Dining on the Street is a huge reminder that Mainstreet is open again, and all of the businesses are in this together. It's a great way to save some of the summer activities while keeping social distancing in mind."

Dining on the Street will occur every Wednesday, June 24th through August 26th running from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dining on the Street participants includes:

● Benvenuto's City Grill Restaurant

● Ciao

● Jalapeño's Mexican Restaurante & Bar, LLC

● Lemongrass Asian Fusion

● Mint Cafe

● Polito's Pizza Wausau & Rothschild

● Townies Grill

You can find additional information about Dining on the Street on the Wausau River District website.