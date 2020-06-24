'Dining on the Street' kicks off downtown Wausau

You couldn’t have asked for a better first night for the Wausau River District’s new "Dining on the Street" event taking place on the 300 and 400 blocks downtown.

Dining on the Street kicked off downtown Wausau Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (WSAW photo)

The event, which will take place every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until August 26, saw the streets blocked off and tables set up for community members to enjoy food from seven area restaurants taking part in the event.

“The kids love being outside, doing picnics all the time,” explained Jason Kloth, who attended the event with his family. “It’s great for us to be able to enjoy the outdoors and be able to do something with them.”

With many events canceled due to COVID-19, Dining on the Street allows for community members to gather together, listen to live music, and help support the restaurants as they work to push forward with the Safer at Home order now behind them.

“It means a lot,” said Ciao manager Kelsy Dempsey of the community support. “It’s been a rough time. We’ve done the take-outs and carry-outs, but just hearing live music right now is amazing.”

Dempsey went on to explain the COVID-19 precautions in place to make customers feel safe while enjoying their meals.

“We have the social distancing, six feet apart,” Dempsey said. “We have sanitation stations available for the servers, washing our hands of course.”

For Wausau native Hailey Deschaine, the event is a way not only to support local businesses but bring the community together.

“To be able to still get outside listen to some live music and enjoy some good food it’s really awesome,” Deschaine said.

Restaurants participating in the Dining on the Street event include Benvenuto’s City Grill Restaurant, Ciao, Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurante & Bar, Lemongrass Asian Fusion, Mint Café, Polito’s Pizza Wausau and Rothschild and Townies Grill.