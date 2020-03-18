Differences between seasonal allergies and COVID-19

It may not feel like it, but it is spring and with that comes seasonal allergies, but allergies may be more confusing with the COVID-19 pandemic going on.

"There is so much overlap between allergies and the common cold and even influenza that it is hard to tell for the general public,” said Dr. James Peng of HSHS St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart Hospitals Emergency Medicine.

Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms can include cough, fever and shortness of breath and Peng says seasonal allergies are different.

"Typically seasonal allergies would involve for example itchy eyes, a little bit of a runny nose, maybe sometimes a little bit of a cough,” Peng said.

Peng says most seasonal allergies don't have the same symptoms of COVID-19.

"It typically shouldn't involve more systemic issues such as body ache or fevers and usually not significant shortness of breath."

But he says it could be a concern if you do develop shortness of breath.

"If it develops shortness of breath, which they don't typically get, then it might be a little more concerning and they might want to talk to a medical professional,” he said.

Peng says seasonal allergies are nothing to worry about and that your body knows what to do.

"I think that if someone is already a seasonal allergy sufferer they'll typically know their body pretty well and if it feels like their typical allergies then they should respond and assume common things being common that it is probably their allergies,” he said.

And above all, Peng says it is important to remain calm.

"At this moment we would advise that if you don't feel that your child or yourself are very ill, that it is something to take care of at home or talk to your primary care doctor."

