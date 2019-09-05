Determining cause of fatal parking lot crash may take months

Determining the cause of a crash that killed a 31-year-old Wausau woman could still take several months.

Danielle Dahlquist died Aug. 25. She was the passenger in a vehicle that hit a light pole and several vehicles in a parking lot between Kohl’s and Olive Garden.

Marathon County Lt. Ted Knoeck said testing the driver’s and passenger’s blood for drugs and obtaining search warrants for a vehicle’s computer to get crash data all takes time.

Investigators state the male driver was driving north through the parking lot between Olive Garden and Kohls when he struck a light pole, tree and second vehicle resulting in a rollover. Two other vehicles were also damaged.

Law enforcement believe the driver was speeding at the time of the crash. Both Dahlquist and the male driver were ejected. The man's name and birth date was redacted from the crash report.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for his injuries. His condition was not released.

