Determining cause of Pickerel fire may take months

It could takes months before the cause of a fire that killed six people in Langlade County is determined. Sheriff Mark Westen said the State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.

Raymond Michiel, 32, his girlfriend Amanda Bailey-Bocek, 37, their daughter; Jazmin Michiel, 1 ½ and Amanda’s sons: Nathan Bolding, 7 and Johnny Bocek, 3 and Amanda’s great niece, Zoe Munoz-Soto, 10 months all died in the fire.

The fire happened at a home on County Hwy DD in Pickerel. It was reported before 6:30 a.m. on June 25.

Pickerel is 30 miles northeast of Antigo.

