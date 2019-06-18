Details released in officer-involved shooting in Arpin

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has identified a man shot by a deputy when investigators said he pulled a knife during a welfare check.

Wood County Sheriff deputies responded to the welfare check June 11 at a home on State Highway 186 in Arpin.

While conducting an evaluation, the DOJ reports Logan Johnsrud, 32, ran back into the residence and got a knife. A struggle ensued and Johnsrud was shot by Wood County Deputy Nathan Dean. Authorities performed lifesaving measures but Johnsrud died at the scene.

Dean has worked at the sheriff's office for 6 years.

The DOJ reports during the incident, Deputy Cory Leigh was also shot. He was transported to a local hospital, treated, and released.

An additional person was injured during the incident, transported to a hospital, and treated. Details about their injuries and identity were not released Tuesday.

DCI is leading this investigation, and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes.