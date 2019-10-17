Det. says Jason Sypher visited multiple dumpsters after Krista's disappearance

A jury now knows why Plover Police shifted a missing person case to a homicide.

The details were revealed Thursday during day 4 of the Jason Sypher trial. Jason Sypher, 44, is charged with his wife’s disappearance and death. Krista Sypher was last seen in March 2017. Almost a year and a half later, Jason Sypher, was arrested and charged with her murder. Her body has not been found.

The undercover detective said the case turned from a missing person case to a homicide investigation after they discovered Jason Sypher made multiple trips to dumpsters and after they found the mangled iPhone.

Krista's phone was never used again after 9 a.m. on March 13-- the day she went missing.

Prosecutors say Jason Sypher had the opportunity and motive to commit this crime. They say the marriage was broken but he didn't want a divorce and didn't want to split assets.