Destiny Point women's retreat still open despite COVID-19

The sole purpose of the Destiny Point women's restoration home in Blenker is to help community members no matter what problems they might have.

"It's a faith-based residential facility that helps women overcome a variety of issues like drugs, alcohol," Destiny Point founder Julie Worzella said.

The facility holds classes ranging anywhere from how to create a resume, to planning weekly meals.

"A lot of the women come and they don't even have skills for cooking and how to take care of a household, things like that," Worzella added.

Right now no women are living at the facility, and COVID-19 is partially to blame.

"Putting everything on hold through this COVID experience is just kind of a bummer because the purpose of this is to help ladies and we know the need out there is great," House Manager Chris Wahl explained.

But now the house is prepared to bring in residents once again.

"We're hoping to get a group in right away, and we'd do a two-week quarantine. Chris and I teach a lot of the classes, but we're looking at possibly doing zoom with some of the teachers," Worzella explained.

In the end, they hope to continue to be a light to their community.

"Our goal is to give hope to the hopeless because a lot of these ladies have reached the bottom and they have no place else to go," Wahl said.