Despite recommendations, permanent residents seeing seasonal homeowners travel north

Safer at home orders are halting tourism and counties in the state are urging people not to travel even to seasonal homes or cabins during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, permanent residents in the north woods are telling NewsChannel 7 they are seeing more people traveling up.

"Past three weeks, there's been a lot of Illinois plates," Kirt Boers from Deerbrook said. "I live on a small lake and just even last night, now there's more people up from Waukesha."

Boers lives full-time in Langlade County. He said when he has had to travel to the grocery store, he has seen an increase in shoppers.

The state ordered all non-essential travel to stop. Northern counties, like Vilas County, have issued travel advisories as well that urges people not to travel north to their seasonal homes and instead remain in their winter or permanent homes. If people do decide to come up regardless, however, the advisory asks people to bring all of the supplies they need with them from where they are traveling and to then quarantine themselves at their home for 14 days before coming out into their north woods community.

"Well that's just not happening," Boers said.

To give you an idea of how many homes are seasonal, the post office in Eagle River has 572 homes listed as seasonal mail delivery and they service about 5,000 permanent residences, so about 10% are seasonal. The postmaster said, however, that not all cabins and seasonal homes sign up for mail service.

The concerns Boers and the counties have, are the same as the health experts. The Vilas County advisory said they have a smaller healthcare infrastructure and it could easily be overwhelmed.

"If people who have homes from either Milwaukee or Madison or the Chicago area or the Minnesota area come here, they could bring more infection," Dr. Laurence Gordon of Aspirus said.

These areas have larger populations and have a higher spread of COVID-19 because of that. The north woods also has a high population of older adults, who are at higher risks of developing serious symptoms of the virus.

"Even as the secretary of tourism, I absolutely recommend that people hold off on traveling right now. Stay at home. Stay close to home. Take care of the people that you love," Sara Meaney said.

However, just because you should not travel right now, Meaney said that does not mean you cannot plan for travel.

"The traffic to our website is down over this time last year," she explained. "We're actually seeing an increase on one particular page of the website and that is where you can order travel guides."

She encourages people to take time to dream and be distracted by what Wisconsin has to offer on their website. They also have some contests, virtual museum tours, and other fun activities that they are adding to regularly.

There are some outdoor activities that are still allowed and encouraged with proper social distancing too. However, Meaney and Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole say these activities need to be done from people's hometowns.

Thursday, the DNR closed 40 parks, nearly all of them in the southern region of the state, because of overcrowding and vandalism. Cole, however, said he does not anticipate that being a problem in north central Wisconsin.

"We didn't see any of those numbers getting out of bounds in our northern regions of the state, but we do continue to pay attention to them going forward," he said.

He explained certain parks that got closed Thursday saw 16,000 people over a span of two days.

As for the fishing opener, May 2, he urged again to stay close to home.

"Fishing season will open," he stated. "Make sure folks have a fishing license and have at it. We just want folks... (to) please practice social distancing because people don't walk around with a COVID-19 on their forehead. We don't know who the carriers are and who they aren't."

"Ultimately, on the other side of this, we will be here waiting to welcome you to all of our gorgeous forests and parks and ice cream shops all over the state," Meaney encouraged.

"Please stay at your permanent address and we'll get together and share good times when this is over," Boers urged.