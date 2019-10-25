Deputy's actions justified in fatal Loyal shooting

The Clark County District Attorney says a deputy acted reasonably and in self-defense following a fatal shooting Sept. 13. in Clark County.

Robert Domine, 77, died as result of the shooting.

District Attorney Kerra Stumbris said Marathon County Deputy Russell Gage’s actions were justified.

One officer, identified as Clark County Sheriff's Sergeant Wade Hebert, received non-life-threatening injuries. No other officers or individuals were harmed.

Gage had been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with policy. Gage has been with the MCSO since 1995.

The shooting happened following a standoff after a traffic stop and pursuit the night before the fatal shooting.

As the standoff continued at the residence in Loyal, law enforcement deployed gas into the residence. Law enforcement entered the residence, Domine fired on law enforcement, and law enforcement returned fire. Domine was struck, and later succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, assisted by the MCSO, CCSO, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, and Loyal Police Department.

