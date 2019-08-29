Deputy, suspect in Lincoln County officer involved shooting identified

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Watruba as the deputy who shot a man after he allegedly displayed a weapon.

The man who was shot has been identified as Daniel Boldt, 46, of Merrill. According to a press release Boldt was wanted by law enforcement following a domestic related incident. Watruba pulled over Boldt's vehicle on State Highway 64 in the Town of Scott when Boldt allegedly opened his door and showed a weapon.

Watruba fired his gun, hitting Boldt, who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. He was later released into police custody.

Boldt has been charged in Lincoln County with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse modifiers.

Watruba, who has worked 13 years in law enforcement, is on paid administrative leave per state policy, while the incident is being investigated by the state. Watruba was not injured in the incident.

