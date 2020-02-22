Deputy prison warden fired over offensive Facebook posts

A Wisconsin deputy prison warden who posted Facebook memes comparing Muslim children to garbage and equated flying a gay pride rainbow flag with raising the Confederate flag has been fired.

Records from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission show that Deputy Warden Richard "Sam" Schneiter was fired in November.

He appealed his firing in December but was denied.

He filed a second appeal last month and has a hearing set for April. He argued that the investigation into what happened was unfair and he didn't deserve to lose his job.

Schneiter said Friday he wants his old job back