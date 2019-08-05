Body cam released in June 11 officer involved shooting, deputy cleared

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released their findings from a fatal officer involved shooting that occurred June 11.

Logan Johnsrud, 32, was shot and killed after retrieving a knife during a welfare check at a home in Arpin.

Deputies arrived at the home an made contact with Johnsrud after a family member reported he had made suicidal comments. Deputy Dean went to his squad and contacted a crisis worker to assist Johnsrud. The worker asked to speak with Johnsrud. Deputy Dean approached Johnsrud to tell him what was going to happen. Investigators said Johnsrud ran into the house and locked the door. Deputy Dean made contact with Johnsrud inside the house. Johnsrud had a knife and made stabbing motions toward Deputy Dean.

Body camera audio shows deputies telling Johnsrud to drop the weapon before the shooting. Deputy Dean fired three shots as Johnsrud approached him with the knife raised.

Deputy Leigh was shot in the bicep as result of the close proximity to Johnsrud.

Johnsrud died of firearm injuries. He had a gunshot wound to the chest and a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Dean has worked at the sheriff's office for 6 years. The Wood County District Attorney determined no criminal charges will be brought against the officer involved.