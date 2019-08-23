Deputies looking for information about property damage at Marshfield School Forest

The Wood County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public’s helping finding the people responsible for causing thousands of dollars in damage at the Marshfield School Forest.

Investigators said from noon Aug. 21 and the late morning hours of Aug. 22 an item was dropped down the building’s chimney and exploded. They say the fireplace was installed in the building about 5 years ago and cost of $6,000.

The school forest is located on County Road N in the town of Rock, near Marshfield.

Anyone with information should contact the Wood County Sheriff's Department. You can also contact Wood County Crime Stoppers, remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash award.

The Wood County Crime Stoppers have a new app to help solve and report crime in our community. The new app, P3, can be downloaded for free onto your phone or used online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm or you can call Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-325-STOP (7867) or visit the website at www.woodcountycrimestoppers.com.

