Deputies identified in Loyal officer-involved shooting

The Department of Justice has identified the deputies involved in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 77-year-old Robert Domine on September 13.

One officer, identified as Clark County Sheriff's Sergeant Wade Hebert, received non-life-threatening injuries. No other officers or individuals were harmed apart.

Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Gage is identified as the shooting officer, and has been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with policy. Gage has been with the MCSO since 1995.

The shooting happened early Friday morning, following a standoff with a suspect after a traffic stop and pursuit the evening before.

As the standoff continued at the residence Friday, law enforcement deployed gas into the residence. Law enforcement entered the residence, the suspect fired on law enforcement, and law enforcement returned fire. The suspect was struck, and later succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, assisted by the MCSO, CCSO, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, and Loyal Police Deaprtment.