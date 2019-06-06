Depopulated hunting ranch only had 1 case of CWD

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection issued a news release Thursday stating a Portage County hunting ranch depopulated May 9 over CWD concerns, only had one case of CWD. The ranch, Deep Woods Hunt Ranch received the affected-buck from a another farm that tested positive for CWD.

Other than the initial CWD positive, none of the remaining 166 animals tested positive for CWD. Animals included white-tailed deer, red deer, sika, fallow, and elk.

The 220-acre hunting ranch had been quarantined since November 2018 when DATCP confirmed that a three-year old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD.

The owner will receive state indemnity for the depopulated animals after completing required cleaning and disinfection of the hunting ranch. The hunting ranch will remain fenced and is not allowed to have any CWD-susceptible animals for at least five years.

