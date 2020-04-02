Department of Workforce Development answers questions north central Wisconsinites have not been getting answered

As of Thursday morning, the Department of Workforce Development's preliminary count has more than 70,000 additional applications for unemployment insurance were filed so far this week in Wisconsin.

(Cropped Photo: MGN Photo - Julie Chasen / MGN)(License Link)

An Associated Press and National Opinion Research Center poll also found half of working Americans say they or a household member have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with several people who have filed or tried to file for unemployment benefits, from a daycare and nursing home worker, to a bartender, server, and line cook along with several others. They all said they immediately started the application as soon as they lost their job or lost hours due to the coronavirus.

"It's frustrating being a single mom and then going from having to work two jobs to not having no jobs," Jena Schulte, who works at a daycare and nursing home in Arpin said, "to not really having any money come in and then you have stuff that's due and you live paycheck to paycheck. It's really been hard."

Emily Savard, a DWD unemployment insurance division program and policy analyst, said 98% of people can file an application online and do not have to call DWD, but 2% do for various reasons.

"With the staggering numbers we're dealing with, that equates to thousands of people a day," Savard explained.

Those are the people seeing the biggest issues.

"When you call them, it's just a busy signal or that their services are down," George Harper, a line cook from Wausau said.

"From 7:30-8:30 a.m., just hitting redial, thinking that maybe today will be the day," Dana Vanden Dom, a bartender in Eagle River said.

Actually, continuously calling until you get through is what Savard recommends.

"We know that this is an exceptional circumstance," she said. "This is a situation we've never dealt with before and we're very aware that a lot of people can't get through. So we're going to be very reasonable in taking all of that into consideration when we're looking at, you know, hey, this person wasn't able to get through to file for a couple of weeks."

Last week she said they had more than 1.5 million calls into their call center. She explained they are pulling staff from other departments, hiring, and training people right now to help with the backlog of cases.

For those that get beyond the initial application process, several others are waiting for weeks with pending cases.

"It's almost been four weeks for me," Schulte said. "I check every day to see if it's changed and it hasn't."

"If anyone has any sort of employment separation that had occurred, for example, anytime from the beginning of their base period," Savard explained. "The base period starts the first four of the last five quarters before someone files for unemployment. We look at that period of time to determine what type of wages we'd use to see if somebody can qualify for benefits. And we have to see what kind of separation happened during that time because that can impact if an employer is liable for those taxes that are paid on that claim or not."

"So anytime there's an employment separation other than a layoff due to lack of work, we need to determine if it was for a reason, 1) where a person would be eligible for benefits, and 2) what kind of charging occurs for the employer-side of things," she continued.

"Typically if somebody has a hold pending investigation, that's what it would be," she stated. "So, an adjudicator will be reaching out typically either via phone or the person may get a letter in the mail to gather some additional information as the first steps of that investigation."

People who have applied can check the status of their claims online. Schulte said several years ago she had to file for unemployment, but she did not have to wait longer than the required one-week waiting period. Savard said in general, this is due to the influx of cases being reviewed.

Vanden Dom said the uncertainty is the worst part of the experience.

"It's not even necessarily getting it, it's just first to know that you're approved, second to know what you're getting and I think a lot of people would feel better if they just knew that," she said.

Some people, like hairdressers, told NewsChannel 7 they filed after the governor shut down their business due to the pandemic, and got denied. Savard said people who are self-employed, like many hairdressers, do not qualify for typical unemployment benefits, however, under the recently passed CARES Act, they would.

Many people are also asking about whether they will get the $600 increase per week in unemployment benefits through the CARES Act and whether they will get paid the additional amount

Savard said DWD is still waiting on guidance from the Department of Labor as to the implementation of the CARES Act and hopes to have some direction by mid-to-late April.