Department of Public Instruction encourages learning opportunities while students are at home

School district leaders around north central Wisconsin have urged, remote and virtual learning cannot fully replace what students once got in person in the classroom. During this pandemic, parents are now at the forefront to keep on their children's learning progress.

The Department of Public Instruction assured parents, it does not expect parents to suddenly become professional teachers on top of potentially having to continue their own jobs and other personal responsibilities. However, the director of teaching and learning at DPI, Tamara Mouw, said parents and family in the home can create learning opportunities out of regular daily responsibilities and activities.

"Different families have different resources and we have to start with what we have, right, within the home," she said. "Our families have always been our kids' first teachers, and so and kids are programmed for learning."

She said each kid learns a little differently and when creating learning opportunities, it is about looking at what is possible and realistic in your home. That could include doing research about what students find in their own back yards, coming up with new recipes for lunch and dinner, and upcycling things already in your home (like these Earth Day inspired activities DPI shared on its Pinterest page).

Mouw also strongly urged parents and students to create routines, but allow flexibility when it comes to learning. She said taking daily time for students to reflect on their day, especially during this pandemic, and to have parents share their experiences as well, will help students understand other perspectives and validate their own feelings.

"Kids are so resilient and they're growing and learning from the world around them, from the interactions they might be having with family members, from exploring outside in their backyard," Julie Incitti, DPI's social work consultant said. "So, they might be, in fact, a little bit ahead in terms of some of their social and emotional learning that they're getting right now at home."