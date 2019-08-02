Department of Natural Resources working with logging businesses to clear debris.

With cleanup efforts still ongoing from the late July storms, DNR officials are helping property owners clear their debris, by connecting them with local logging businesses.

"My main focus right now is the private land owners and assisting them through the process of taking care of their damaged trees," Portage County Forrest Ranger Kent Glazer said.

To help both parties, the DNR is putting homeowners in contact with local logging businesses.

"The loggers are getting in there and they’re starting to work on those private landowner’s properties, the properties of highest priority," Glazer added.

In some cases it pays to have the homeowner get rid of the wood sooner rather than later, just in case the wood gets damaged.

"It can be used for paper production, but trees could be impacted and the value of those trees can go down," Central Region Forrest Health Specialist Alex Feltmeyer explained.

But it’s worth waiting for homeowners, if that means the job is done right.

"There's some urgency here, but you should not sacrifice the ability to do it right," Glazer said. "We'll come out help you with the process and get you going on the right path to take care of it and have a good successful timber sale," He added.

