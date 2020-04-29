Department of Health Services introduces new COVID-19 facility investigations data

The Department of Health Services announced Wednesday a new webpage of data tracking outbreaks at facilities around Wisconsin.

The data tables show the number and types of facilities where outbreak investigations are being done and also show those numbers by region. The page does not indicate specific organizations.

"We have known that from the very beginning of this outbreak that older folks and folks with underlying health conditions are at greatest risk for severe disease," Andrea Palm, DHS secretary-designee said during the media briefing. "It is why one case is enough for us to wrap around that facility to make sure we are in very close contact with public health to make sure they have what they need to do an investigation that ensures we stop the spread as quickly as possible."

As of Wednesday, there are 187 facility-wide investigations being conducted around the state. Of that, 93 are being done at long-term care facilities, 48 at non-health care workplaces, 25 at group housing facilities, 11 at health care facilities, and 10 in other settings.

Palm said many of the facilities under investigation, particularly the long-term care facilities, have fewer than five cases at the facility.

The northern region covers most of the counties in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area and it is showing zero investigations are being done at this time.

Palm said DHS is working with the facilities under investigation to strengthen infection control practices that should already be in place, and are doing additional training for people at these facilities to help stop the spread.