Department of Health Services finds opioid related resource gaps in north central Wis.

The Department of Health Services has a better idea of where the gaps in prevention and treatment of opioid-related issues are in Wisconsin. DHS released results from its mapping assessment funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services assessed and mapped areas of concern as it relates to the overdoses and infections from opioid drug use.

The opioid crisis has impacted Wisconsin in several ways, including seeing an increase in infections related to drug use that is injected into the body like heroin. DHS found the number of overdose deaths in the state between 2008 and 2018 rose by 133% to more than 800 deaths in 2018. Emergency room visits also increased by 218% over that same time to more than 2,400 visits. Cases of hepatitis C in people ages 15-29 also jumped 300% and DHS found the rates of new infections are highest in rural areas.

The assement maps show areas of concern, which are zip codes that have been found with either high rates of overdoses and/or infections from drug use. Most of the areas of concern fall along interstate roads and include portions of nearly all counties in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area.

DHS then looked at available prevention and treatment resources. For syringe service programs, Forest and Marathon counties are the only places in the viewing area that have services, meaning all other areas have a drive of 30 minutes or more to get these services. Marathon County is the only county in the northern half of the state to have an opioid treatment program.

Looking at pharmacies that carry naloxone, essentially the opioid overdose antidote, most areas of concern in north central Wisconsin have a pharmacy that carries the product within a 30-minute drive, with the exception of Adams County.

Access to medication-assisted treatment providers, there are several buprenorphine providers as well as providers of any type of MAT throughout the area, but several counties with areas of concern still show gaps in terms of meeting that 30-minute drive-time. The only providers of Vivitrol in our area are in Marathon and Shawano counties.

As for testing for different infections or diseases, there are a handful of testing sites for HIV and hepatitis C treatment providers in north central Wisconsin and no providers of PrEP.

DHS said it plans to use this information to target resources to areas of concern that have gaps and work with local departments and community-based organizations to improve access.