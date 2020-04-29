Department of Health Services committee considering additional COVID-19 testing of nursing home patients

The Department of Health Services is discussing whether people being transferred from nursing homes to hospitals and vice versa should be tested for COVID-19 regardless if they show symptoms.

Long-term care facilities have residents who are at a higher risk of having a severe reaction to the coronavirus should they contract it, and these residents often need medical care at hospitals.

DHS secretary-designee, Andrea Palm said in the media briefing Wednesday afternoon that they have an advisory committee talking about testing those who enter nursing home facilities from hospitals, to help ensure the virus does not enter the facility.

"There are a lot of opinions about these transitions and these transfers between hospitals and nursing homes and which obviously could go in both directions," she said. "We've got some experts looking and talking through those issues right now."

She stated she expects some recommendations from the committee shortly.

Testing capacity continues to increase throughout the state, which allows those who previously did not meet the high threshold to get tested more of an opportunity. Just last week, Wisconsin had the capacity to perform nearly 7,900 tests and as of Wednesday 50 labs around the state are able to test more than 11,000.