Dental practices seeing larger crowds after free access granted

Dental practices have always been open as essential businesses. But now that they have had been affirmed free access, they are booked solid. That's the case for Wausau's Prehn dental office.

"Since that day we've opened on the 27th in April it's been nonstop," said Frederick Prehn, D.D.S.

Prehn dental is giving the same care that people are used to, but with more safety precautions.

"As far as the care, it's the same care we've always given. But the protection that the public might see might be more enhanced, and the way they flow through a clinic or an office might be a little bit different," Prehn added.

Prehn is now screening his patients, keeping those who are at risk safe.

"I kind of thought there would be more people canceling. We, of course, have been scheduling some of the more vulnerable age groups out until summer or fall for obvious reasons. But some of the people that are not high as risk, they're coming in for routine care and more importantly needed dental care," Prehn explained.