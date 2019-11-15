Denmark's FFA Alumni Association second to none

When it comes to receiving support for their agriculture education, students in Denmark are blessed.

The Denmark FFA Alumni Association continues to be head and shoulders above the rest.

FFA students at Denmark High School are heading to a leadership conference at the Dells this weekend, and there are certainly no complaints about the cost of the trip.

"Our students are very fortunate because of our alumni, they don't pay a lot of anything to be in FFA which is kind of nice, so the trip we're going on today they didn't pay for the entire trip, they only paid a third of the cost," says Mary Handrich, Denmark Ag Teacher and FFA Adviser.

"I love how we can send kids to conferences and they learn so much stuff to being a leader," adds Jeremy Krerowicz, Denmark FFA Alumni President.

Throughout the year, Denmark's FFA alumni hold fundraisers to support students with opportunities and scholarships.

Ken Seering helped form the Alumni Association in the early 1970's.

"And it just flew off the handle and we're not only the best but we're the biggest, always have been," recalls Seering, retired Denmark Ag Teacher.

From 40 members in 1974 to more than 600 today.

At the high school, more than 100 students are in FFA, or 25-percent of the student body, and not all live on farms.

"I live in an urban area so I can't really pursue farming or anything, but I can definitely use my leadership skills to help promote better things throughout our community," says Autumn Kaminski, a Denmark junior.

"Denmark is a community that supports a lot of good things, whether it's music, sports, you name it, and agriculture education was another one and you've seen the results," adds Seering.

Just last week, Denmark was recognized as the top FFA Alumni Association in the country.

It's a familiar award.

"Well it's kind of like Vince Lombardi, if you win once you get it in your blood, then you win a second time and a third time, so we've been fortunate to be the national winner 14 times out of their 47 years of existence," says Seering.

Denmark has also been voted the top FFA Alumni Association in Wisconsin 30 times, creating the legacy of an FFA dynasty in the community.