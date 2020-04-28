"Denim Day' Wednesday; raises awareness to problem of sexual assault

Want to wear jeans to work? Do it Wednesday to raise awareness to an important cause.

It's 'Denim Day' to shed light on the problem of sexual assault. The day was inspired when the Italian supreme court overturned a rape conviction because it said the victim's jeans were so tight the perpetrator could not have gotten them off without her assistance.

The United Way of Marathon County is taking part in Denim Day. You can too, even if you're working out of your home right now.