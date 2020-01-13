Democratic congressional candidate hosts event ahead of Lara Trump visit

Ahead of Lara Trump's visit to Rib Mountain Monday night, Tricia Zunker, a Democrat running in the 7th Congressional District Special Election is highlighting her promise to lower healthcare costs.

Tricia Zunker talks about how she would push for affordable healthcare in Washington (WSAW Photo).

Zunker, the current Wausau School Board president, said she would push for affordable healthcare in congress, a promise she says the president has failed to deliver on.

Zunker spoke at Day's Bowl-A-Dome in Wausau Monday morning, where she discussed her plans to push for lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

"To see big pharma overcharging America like they do... the same drugs they sell in other countries, they charge us 10 times that here. That is a problem, so that is the first thing I will focus on, is taking on big pharma," she said.

Two supporters told stories of their struggles with affording healthcare. One of the speakers was Wausau resident Jeannie Russell, who spent her savings paying for care for her son with Type 1 Diabetes and an accident he had in addition to his condition.

Russell now advocates for parents of children in a similar situation to hers, and she says their Facebook groups lit up after President Trump promised to bring down the cost of prescription drugs.

“’This is going to be awesome, this is going to be so great, we can trust him, because he’s a businessman,’” she said, describing the feelings many parents had about his policy proposals.

Since then, she says she’s seen no meaningful change in Washington.

“We did not see it. Furious. And I still am,” she said.

Tune in to Newschannel 7 at 10 for full coverage on Lara Trump’s event.