Democratic Rep. Pocan says impeachment vote coming soon

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says he expects the House to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump by the end of the calendar year.

Pocan said Monday he believes Trump has committed an impeachable offense, but he can't commit on whether he would vote to impeach until he sees the actual article of impeachment.

He and fellow Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore have been outspoken in support of impeachment.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson earlier Monday said on WTMJ-Radio that Democrats "loathe" Trump and have been wanting to "sabotage" his presidency since the day after the election.

Pocan says he thinks he can work with Trump on numerous issues, including trade, prescription drug costs and gun control.

Pocan says it appears Johnson has been "drinking the MAGA red Kool Aid and is in full defense of the president."