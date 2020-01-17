Democratic National Convention security 'footprint' announced

A security footprint has been announced for the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Right now officials want people to be aware of the footprint, before it becomes a hard perimeter.

“This is the first step and it’s an important first step,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “We want the businesses and the residents of this city to know exactly what we know in real time.”

The perimeter will begin on the weekend before the convention begins, surrounding Fiserv Forum. There will also be borders at Clybourn Street on the South, 10th Street on the west, Cherry Street on the north and Water Street on the East.

“We want to ensure that our plan provides the maximum amount of security to the convention with minimal amount of impact to the citizens of the city of Milwaukee,” said Robert Pacsi, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service.

No businesses will have to close during while the footprint is in affect and residents within the area will be able to access their homes.

Officials say the only thing they believe will be affected by the footprint will be traffic times.

They also said that the plan is subject to change and more specific details about a hard perimeter will be released on a later date.